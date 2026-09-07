Sad 38:49 هاذا ذكر وان للمتقين لحسن ماب ٤٩
Pagina 456 · Juz 23
هَٰذَا
ذِكۡرٞۚ
وَإِنَّ
لِلۡمُتَّقِينَ
لَحُسۡنَ
مَـَٔابٖ
٤٩
Questo è un Monito. In verità i timorati avranno soggiorno bello:
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Final Return of the Blessed
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