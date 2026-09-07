Sad 38:62 وقالوا ما لنا لا نرى رجالا كنا نعدهم من الاشرار ٦٢
Pagina 457 · Juz 23
وَقَالُواْ
مَا
لَنَا
لَا
نَرَىٰ
رِجَالٗا
كُنَّا
نَعُدُّهُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَشۡرَارِ
٦٢
Diranno: «Perché mai non vediamo [tra noi] quegli uomini che consideravamo miserabili,
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
The Final Return of the Doomed
Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they are resurrected and brought to account. Allah says:
هَـذَا وَإِنَّ لِلطَّـغِينَ
(This is so! And for the Taghin), which refers to those who disobey Alla…
The Final Return of the Doomed
Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they a…