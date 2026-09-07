Sad 38:65 قل انما انا منذر وما من الاه الا الله الواحد القهار ٦٥
Pagina 457 · Juz 23
قُلۡ
إِنَّمَآ
أَنَا۠
مُنذِرٞۖ
وَمَا
مِنۡ
إِلَٰهٍ
إِلَّا
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡوَٰحِدُ
ٱلۡقَهَّارُ
٦٥
Di’: «Io non sono altro che un ammonitore. Non c’è altro dio all’infuori di Allah, l’Unico, il Dominatore,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Message of the Messenger is a Great News
Allah tells His Messenger to say to those who disbelieved in Allah, associated others in worship with Him and denied His Messenger: `I am a warner, I am not as you claim.'
وَمَا مِنْ إِلَـهٍ إِلاَّ اللَّهُ الْوَحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ
(and there is no God (worthy o…
The Message of the Messenger is a Great News
Allah tells His Messenger to say to those who disbelieved in Allah, associated others in worship with Him…