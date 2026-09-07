Sad 38:70 ان يوحى الي الا انما انا نذير مبين ٧٠
Pagina 457 · Juz 23
إِن
يُوحَىٰٓ
إِلَيَّ
إِلَّآ
أَنَّمَآ
أَنَا۠
نَذِيرٞ
مُّبِينٌ
٧٠
mi è stato solo rivelato che non sono che un ammonitore esplicito».
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
The Message of the Messenger is a Great News
Allah tells His Messenger to say to those who disbelieved in Allah, associated others in worship with Him and denied His Messenger: `I am a warner, I am not as you claim.'
وَمَا مِنْ إِلَـهٍ إِلاَّ اللَّهُ الْوَحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ
(and there is no God (worthy o…
The Message of the Messenger is a Great News
Allah tells His Messenger to say to those who disbelieved in Allah, associated others in worship with Him…