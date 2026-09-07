Sad 38:71 اذ قال ربك للملايكة اني خالق بشرا من طين ٧١
Pagina 457 · Juz 23
إِذۡ
قَالَ
رَبُّكَ
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
إِنِّي
خَٰلِقُۢ
بَشَرٗا
مِّن
طِينٖ
٧١
[Ricorda] quando il tuo Signore disse agli angeli: «Creerò un essere umano con l’argilla.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Story of Adam and Iblis
Allah mentions this story in Surat Al-Baqarah, at the beginning of Surat Al-A`raf, in Surat Al-Hijr, Al-Isra', Al-Kahf and here. Before creating Adam, peace be upon him, Allah told the angels that He was going to create a human being from sounding clay of altered smooth bl…
The Story of Adam and Iblis
Allah mentions this story in Surat Al-Baqarah, at the beginning of Surat Al-A`raf, in Surat Al-Hijr, Al-Isra', Al-Kahf and…