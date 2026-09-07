Sad 38:87 ان هو الا ذكر للعالمين ٨٧
Pagina 458 · Juz 23
إِنۡ
هُوَ
إِلَّا
ذِكۡرٞ
لِّلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٨٧
Questo non è che un Monito per le creature.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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وَمَآ أَنَآ مِنَ الْمُتَكَلِّفِينَ
(nor am I one of the Mutakallifin.) means, `and I do not add anything to that which Allah has told me. Whatever I am commanded to do, I do it, and I do not add anything or take anything away. By doing this I am seeking the Face of Allah and the Hereafter.' Sufyan At…
وَمَآ أَنَآ مِنَ الْمُتَكَلِّفِينَ
(nor am I one of the Mutakallifin.) means, `and I do not add anything to that which Allah has told me. Whatever I am…