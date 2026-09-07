Sad 38:72 فاذا سويته ونفخت فيه من روحي فقعوا له ساجدين ٧٢
Pagina 457 · Juz 23
فَإِذَا
سَوَّيۡتُهُۥ
وَنَفَخۡتُ
فِيهِ
مِن
رُّوحِي
فَقَعُواْ
لَهُۥ
سَٰجِدِينَ
٧٢
Dopo che l’avrò ben formato e avrò soffiato in lui del Mio Spirito, gettatevi in prosternazione davanti a lui».
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
The Story of Adam and Iblis
Allah mentions this story in Surat Al-Baqarah, at the beginning of Surat Al-A`raf, in Surat Al-Hijr, Al-Isra', Al-Kahf and here. Before creating Adam, peace be upon him, Allah told the angels that He was going to create a human being from sounding clay of altered smooth bl…
The Story of Adam and Iblis
Allah mentions this story in Surat Al-Baqarah, at the beginning of Surat Al-A`raf, in Surat Al-Hijr, Al-Isra', Al-Kahf and…