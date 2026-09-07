Sad 38:81 الى يوم الوقت المعلوم ٨١
Pagina 457 · Juz 23
إِلَىٰ
يَوۡمِ
ٱلۡوَقۡتِ
ٱلۡمَعۡلُومِ
٨١
fino al Giorno dell’Istante noto».
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
The Story of Adam and Iblis
Allah mentions this story in Surat Al-Baqarah, at the beginning of Surat Al-A`raf, in Surat Al-Hijr, Al-Isra', Al-Kahf and here. Before creating Adam, peace be upon him, Allah told the angels that He was going to create a human being from sounding clay of altered smooth bl…
The Story of Adam and Iblis
Allah mentions this story in Surat Al-Baqarah, at the beginning of Surat Al-A`raf, in Surat Al-Hijr, Al-Isra', Al-Kahf and…