Sad 38:77 قال فاخرج منها فانك رجيم ٧٧
Pagina 457 · Juz 23
قَالَ
فَٱخۡرُجۡ
مِنۡهَا
فَإِنَّكَ
رَجِيمٞ
٧٧
[Allah] disse: «Esci di qui, in verità sei maledetto;
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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