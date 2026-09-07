Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua

Sad 38:84 قال فالحق والحق اقول ٨٤

Pagina 458 · Juz 23

قَالَ
فَٱلۡحَقُّ
وَٱلۡحَقَّ
أَقُولُ
٨٤
[Allah] disse: «[Questa è] la Verità, Io dico in Verità,
Continua a leggere

Leggi il Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Allah mentions this story in Surat Al-Baqarah, at the beginning of Surat Al-A`raf, in Surat Al-Hijr, Al-Isra', Al-Kahf and here. Before creating Adam, peace be upon him, Allah told the angels that He was going to create a human being from sounding clay of altered smooth bl

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Allah mentions this story in Surat Al-Baqarah, at the beginning of Surat Al-A`raf, in Surat Al-Hijr, Al-Isra', Al-Kahf and

Altri Tafsir
Notes placeholders