Sad 38:75 قال يا ابليس ما منعك ان تسجد لما خلقت بيدي استكبرت ام كنت من العالين ٧٥
Pagina 457 · Juz 23
قَالَ
يَٰٓإِبۡلِيسُ
مَا
مَنَعَكَ
أَن
تَسۡجُدَ
لِمَا
خَلَقۡتُ
بِيَدَيَّۖ
أَسۡتَكۡبَرۡتَ
أَمۡ
كُنتَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡعَالِينَ
٧٥
[Allah] disse: «O Iblìs, cosa ti impedisce di prosternarti davanti a ciò che ho creato con le Mie mani? Ti gonfi d’orgoglio? Ti ritieni forse uno dei più elevati?».
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
The Story of Adam and Iblis
Allah mentions this story in Surat Al-Baqarah, at the beginning of Surat Al-A`raf, in Surat Al-Hijr, Al-Isra', Al-Kahf and here. Before creating Adam, peace be upon him, Allah told the angels that He was going to create a human being from sounding clay of altered smooth bl…
The Story of Adam and Iblis
Allah mentions this story in Surat Al-Baqarah, at the beginning of Surat Al-A`raf, in Surat Al-Hijr, Al-Isra', Al-Kahf and…