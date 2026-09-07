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Sad 38:75 قال يا ابليس ما منعك ان تسجد لما خلقت بيدي استكبرت ام كنت من العالين ٧٥

Pagina 457 · Juz 23

قَالَ
يَٰٓإِبۡلِيسُ
مَا
مَنَعَكَ
أَن
تَسۡجُدَ
لِمَا
خَلَقۡتُ
بِيَدَيَّۖ
أَسۡتَكۡبَرۡتَ
أَمۡ
كُنتَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡعَالِينَ
٧٥
[Allah] disse: «O Iblìs, cosa ti impedisce di prosternarti davanti a ciò che ho creato con le Mie mani? Ti gonfi d’orgoglio? Ti ritieni forse uno dei più elevati?».
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Allah mentions this story in Surat Al-Baqarah, at the beginning of Surat Al-A`raf, in Surat Al-Hijr, Al-Isra', Al-Kahf and here. Before creating Adam, peace be upon him, Allah told the angels that He was going to create a human being from sounding clay of altered smooth bl

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Allah mentions this story in Surat Al-Baqarah, at the beginning of Surat Al-A`raf, in Surat Al-Hijr, Al-Isra', Al-Kahf and

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