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Sad 38:68 انتم عنه معرضون ٦٨

Pagina 457 · Juz 23

أَنتُمۡ
عَنۡهُ
مُعۡرِضُونَ
٦٨
ma voi ve ne allontanate.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Message of the Messenger is a Great News

Allah tells His Messenger to say to those who disbelieved in Allah, associated others in worship with Him and denied His Messenger: `I am a warner, I am not as you claim.'

وَمَا مِنْ إِلَـهٍ إِلاَّ اللَّهُ الْوَحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ

(and there is no God (worthy o

The Message of the Messenger is a Great News

Allah tells His Messenger to say to those who disbelieved in Allah, associated others in worship with Him

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