Sad 38:67 قل هو نبا عظيم ٦٧
Pagina 457 · Juz 23
قُلۡ
هُوَ
نَبَؤٌاْ
عَظِيمٌ
٦٧
Di’: «Questo è un annuncio solenne,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
The Message of the Messenger is a Great News
Allah tells His Messenger to say to those who disbelieved in Allah, associated others in worship with Him and denied His Messenger: `I am a warner, I am not as you claim.'
وَمَا مِنْ إِلَـهٍ إِلاَّ اللَّهُ الْوَحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ
(and there is no God (worthy o…
The Message of the Messenger is a Great News
Allah tells His Messenger to say to those who disbelieved in Allah, associated others in worship with Him…