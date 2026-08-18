An-Naml 27:87 ويوم ينفخ في الصور ففزع من في السماوات ومن في الارض الا من شاء الله وكل اتوه داخرين ٨٧
Page 384 · Juz 20
وَيَوۡمَ
يُنفَخُ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِ
فَفَزِعَ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَمَن
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
إِلَّا
مَن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُۚ
وَكُلٌّ
أَتَوۡهُ
دَٰخِرِينَ
٨٧
Et le jour où l’on soufflera dans la Trompe, tous ceux qui sont dans les cieux et ceux qui sont dans la Terre seront effrayés, - sauf ceux qu’Allah a voulu [préserver] ! - Et tous viendront à Lui en s’humiliant.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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