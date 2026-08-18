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An-Naml 27:89 من جاء بالحسنة فله خير منها وهم من فزع يوميذ امنون ٨٩

Page 385 · Juz 20

مَن
جَآءَ
بِٱلۡحَسَنَةِ
فَلَهُۥ
خَيۡرٞ
مِّنۡهَا
وَهُم
مِّن
فَزَعٖ
يَوۡمَئِذٍ
ءَامِنُونَ
٨٩
Quiconque viendra avec le bien aura bien mieux, et ce jour-là ils seront à l’abri de tout effroi.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed

Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when the Sur will be blown. The Sur, as described in the Hadith, is,

«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»

(a horn which is blown into.) According to the Hadith about the Su

The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed

Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when t

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