An-Naml 27:88 وترى الجبال تحسبها جامدة وهي تمر مر السحاب صنع الله الذي اتقن كل شيء انه خبير بما تفعلون ٨٨
Page 384 · Juz 20
وَتَرَى
ٱلۡجِبَالَ
تَحۡسَبُهَا
جَامِدَةٗ
وَهِيَ
تَمُرُّ
مَرَّ
ٱلسَّحَابِۚ
صُنۡعَ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَتۡقَنَ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
خَبِيرُۢ
بِمَا
تَفۡعَلُونَ
٨٨
Et tu verras les montagnes - tu les crois figées - alors qu’elles passent comme des nuages. Telle est l’œuvre d’Allah qui a tout façonné à la perfection. Il est Parfaitement Connaisseur de ce que vous faites!
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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