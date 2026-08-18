An-Naml 27:90 ومن جاء بالسيية فكبت وجوههم في النار هل تجزون الا ما كنتم تعملون ٩٠
Page 385 · Juz 20
وَمَن
جَآءَ
بِٱلسَّيِّئَةِ
فَكُبَّتۡ
وُجُوهُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
هَلۡ
تُجۡزَوۡنَ
إِلَّا
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٠
Et quiconque viendra avec le mal... alors ils seront culbutés, le visage dans le Feu. N’êtes-vous pas uniquement rétribués selon ce que vous œuvriez ?"
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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