An-Naml 27:92 وان اتلو القران فمن اهتدى فانما يهتدي لنفسه ومن ضل فقل انما انا من المنذرين ٩٢
Page 385 · Juz 20
وَأَنۡ
أَتۡلُوَاْ
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَۖ
فَمَنِ
ٱهۡتَدَىٰ
فَإِنَّمَا
يَهۡتَدِي
لِنَفۡسِهِۦۖ
وَمَن
ضَلَّ
فَقُلۡ
إِنَّمَآ
أَنَا۠
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُنذِرِينَ
٩٢
Et de réciter le Coran." Quiconque se guide, c’est pour lui- même en effet qu’il se guide. Et quiconque s’égare..., alors dis : "Je ne suis que l’un des avertisseurs."
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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