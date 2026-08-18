An-Naml 27:91 انما امرت ان اعبد رب هاذه البلدة الذي حرمها وله كل شيء وامرت ان اكون من المسلمين ٩١
Page 385 · Juz 20
إِنَّمَآ
أُمِرۡتُ
أَنۡ
أَعۡبُدَ
رَبَّ
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلۡبَلۡدَةِ
ٱلَّذِي
حَرَّمَهَا
وَلَهُۥ
كُلُّ
شَيۡءٖۖ
وَأُمِرۡتُ
أَنۡ
أَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُسۡلِمِينَ
٩١
"Il m’a été seulement commandé d’adorer le Seigneur de cette Ville (La Mecque) qu’Il a sanctifiée, - et à Lui toute chose - et il m’a été commandé d’être du nombre des Musulmans,
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an
Allah commands His Messenger to say:
إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَلْدَةِ الَّذِى حَرَّمَهَا وَلَهُ كُلُّ شَىءٍ
(I have been commanded only to worship the Lord of this city, Who has sanctified it and to Whom belongs eve…
The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an
Allah commands His Messenger to say:
إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَل…