An-Naml 27:86 الم يروا انا جعلنا الليل ليسكنوا فيه والنهار مبصرا ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يومنون ٨٦
Page 384 · Juz 20
أَلَمۡ
يَرَوۡاْ
أَنَّا
جَعَلۡنَا
ٱلَّيۡلَ
لِيَسۡكُنُواْ
فِيهِ
وَٱلنَّهَارَ
مُبۡصِرًاۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٨٦
N’ont-ils pas vu qu’en vérité, Nous avons désigné la nuit pour qu’ils y aient du repos, et le jour pour voir ? Voilà bien des preuves pour des gens qui croient.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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