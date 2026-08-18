An-Naml 27:84 حتى اذا جاءوا قال اكذبتم باياتي ولم تحيطوا بها علما اماذا كنتم تعملون ٨٤
Page 384 · Juz 20
حَتَّىٰٓ
إِذَا
جَآءُو
قَالَ
أَكَذَّبۡتُم
بِـَٔايَٰتِي
وَلَمۡ
تُحِيطُواْ
بِهَا
عِلۡمًا
أَمَّاذَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٨٤
Puis, quand ils seront arrivés, [Allah] dira : "Avez-vous traité de mensonges Mes signes sans les avoir embrassés de votre savoir? Ou que faisiez-vous donc ?"
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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