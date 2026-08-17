An-Naml 27:82 ۞ واذا وقع القول عليهم اخرجنا لهم دابة من الارض تكلمهم ان الناس كانوا باياتنا لا يوقنون ٨٢
صفحه ۳۸۴ · جزء ۲۰
۞ وَإِذَا
وَقَعَ
ٱلۡقَوۡلُ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
أَخۡرَجۡنَا
لَهُمۡ
دَآبَّةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
تُكَلِّمُهُمۡ
أَنَّ
ٱلنَّاسَ
كَانُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
لَا
يُوقِنُونَ
٨٢
و هنگامیکه فرمان (عذاب) بر آنها واقع شود (و حادثۀ قیامت نزدیک شود) جنبندهای را از زمین برای آنها بیرون میآوریم که با آنها سخن گوید، که مردم به آیات ما یقین نمیآورند.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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