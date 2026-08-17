وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

An-Naml 27:82 ۞ واذا وقع القول عليهم اخرجنا لهم دابة من الارض تكلمهم ان الناس كانوا باياتنا لا يوقنون ٨٢

صفحه ۳۸۴ · جزء ۲۰

۞ وَإِذَا
وَقَعَ
ٱلۡقَوۡلُ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
أَخۡرَجۡنَا
لَهُمۡ
دَآبَّةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
تُكَلِّمُهُمۡ
أَنَّ
ٱلنَّاسَ
كَانُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
لَا
يُوقِنُونَ
٨٢
و هنگامی‌که فرمان (عذاب) بر آن‌ها واقع شود (و حادثۀ قیامت نزدیک شود) جنبنده‌ای را از زمین برای آن‌ها بیرون می‌آوریم که با آن‌ها سخن گوید، که مردم به آیات ما یقین نمی‌آورند.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Emergence of the Beast of the Earth

This is the beast which will emerge at the end of time, when mankind has become corrupt and neglected the commands of Allah and changed the true religion. Then Allah will cause a beast to emerge from the earth. It was said that it will be brought from Makkah, o

The Emergence of the Beast of the Earth

This is the beast which will emerge at the end of time, when mankind has become corrupt and neglected the comma

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders