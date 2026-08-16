An-Naml 27:72 قل عسى ان يكون ردف لكم بعض الذي تستعجلون ٧٢
صفحه ۳۸۳ · جزء ۲۰
قُلۡ
عَسَىٰٓ
أَن
يَكُونَ
رَدِفَ
لَكُم
بَعۡضُ
ٱلَّذِي
تَسۡتَعۡجِلُونَ
٧٢
(ای پیامبر!) بگو: «شاید پارهای از آنچه را که به شتاب میطلبید به شما نزدیک شدهباشد».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:
قُلْ
(Say) `O Muhammad,'
عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ
(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may…
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,…