وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

An-Naml 27:72 قل عسى ان يكون ردف لكم بعض الذي تستعجلون ٧٢

صفحه ۳۸۳ · جزء ۲۰

قُلۡ
عَسَىٰٓ
أَن
يَكُونَ
رَدِفَ
لَكُم
بَعۡضُ
ٱلَّذِي
تَسۡتَعۡجِلُونَ
٧٢
(ای پیامبر!) بگو: «شاید پاره‌ای از آنچه را که به شتاب می‌طلبید به شما نزدیک شده‌باشد».
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:

قُلْ

(Say) `O Muhammad,'

عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ

(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders