An-Naml 27:76 ان هاذا القران يقص على بني اسراييل اكثر الذي هم فيه يختلفون ٧٦
صفحه ۳۸۳ · جزء ۲۰
إِنَّ
هَٰذَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
يَقُصُّ
عَلَىٰ
بَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلَّذِي
هُمۡ
فِيهِ
يَخۡتَلِفُونَ
٧٦
بیگمان این قرآن بر بنی اسرائیل بیشتر چیزهایی را که آنها در آن اختلاف دارند، بیان میکند.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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