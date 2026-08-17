وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

An-Naml 27:75 وما من غايبة في السماء والارض الا في كتاب مبين ٧٥

صفحه ۳۸۳ · جزء ۲۰

وَمَا
مِنۡ
غَآئِبَةٖ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
إِلَّا
فِي
كِتَٰبٖ
مُّبِينٍ
٧٥
و هیچ پنهانی در آسمان و زمین نیست؛ مگر آن‌که در کتاب روشن (لوح محفوظ، نوشته شده) است.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:

قُلْ

(Say) `O Muhammad,'

عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ

(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders