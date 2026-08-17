An-Naml 27:81 وما انت بهادي العمي عن ضلالتهم ان تسمع الا من يومن باياتنا فهم مسلمون ٨١
صفحه ۳۸۴ · جزء ۲۰
وَمَآ
أَنتَ
بِهَٰدِي
ٱلۡعُمۡيِ
عَن
ضَلَٰلَتِهِمۡۖ
إِن
تُسۡمِعُ
إِلَّا
مَن
يُؤۡمِنُ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
فَهُم
مُّسۡلِمُونَ
٨١
و تو نمیتوانی کوران را از گمراهیشان (باز گردانی و) هدایت کنی، تو تنها میتوانی (سخن خود را) به کسانی بشنوانی که به آیات ما ایمان دارند؛ پس آنها (در برابر حق) تسلیم شدگان هستند.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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