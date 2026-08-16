An-Naml 27:67 وقال الذين كفروا ااذا كنا ترابا واباونا اينا لمخرجون ٦٧
صفحه ۳۸۳ · جزء ۲۰
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُوٓاْ
أَءِذَا
كُنَّا
تُرَٰبٗا
وَءَابَآؤُنَآ
أَئِنَّا
لَمُخۡرَجُونَ
٦٧
و کسانیکه کافر شدند؛ گفتند: «آیا هنگامیکه ما و پدران مان خاک شدیم، آیا (باز زنده میشویم و از گورها) بیرون آورده میشویم؟!
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely that bodies will be re-created after they have become bones and dust. Then He says:
لَقَدْ وُعِدْنَا هَـذَا نَحْنُ وَءَابَآؤُنَا مِن قَبْلُ
(Indeed we wer…
Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely th…