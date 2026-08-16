وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

An-Naml 27:66 بل ادارك علمهم في الاخرة بل هم في شك منها بل هم منها عمون ٦٦

صفحه ۳۸۳ · جزء ۲۰

بَلِ
ٱدَّٰرَكَ
عِلۡمُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِۚ
بَلۡ
هُمۡ
فِي
شَكّٖ
مِّنۡهَاۖ
بَلۡ
هُم
مِّنۡهَا
عَمُونَ
٦٦
بلکه علم آن‌ها (= مشرکان) دربارۀ آخرت به پایان رسیده است (و هیچ اطلاعی ندارند) بلکه آن‌ها در (وقوع) آن شک دارند، بلکه آن‌ها نسبت به آن نابینایند.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The One Who knows the Unseen is Allah

Allah commands His Messenger to inform all of creation that no one among the dwellers of heaven and earth knows the Unseen, except Allah.

إِلاَّ اللَّهُ

(except Allah) This is an absolute exception, meaning that no one knows this besides Allah, He is alone in that

The One Who knows the Unseen is Allah

Allah commands His Messenger to inform all of creation that no one among the dwellers of heaven and earth knows t

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders