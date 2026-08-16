An-Naml 27:65 قل لا يعلم من في السماوات والارض الغيب الا الله وما يشعرون ايان يبعثون ٦٥
صفحه ۳۸۳ · جزء ۲۰
قُل
لَّا
يَعۡلَمُ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ٱلۡغَيۡبَ
إِلَّا
ٱللَّهُۚ
وَمَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
أَيَّانَ
يُبۡعَثُونَ
٦٥
بگو: «در آسمانها و زمین جز الله هیچ کس غیب نمیداند و (آن معبودان باطل) نمیدانند که کی برانگیخته میشوند.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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إِلاَّ اللَّهُ
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The One Who knows the Unseen is Allah
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