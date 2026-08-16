وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

An-Naml 27:65 قل لا يعلم من في السماوات والارض الغيب الا الله وما يشعرون ايان يبعثون ٦٥

صفحه ۳۸۳ · جزء ۲۰

قُل
لَّا
يَعۡلَمُ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ٱلۡغَيۡبَ
إِلَّا
ٱللَّهُۚ
وَمَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
أَيَّانَ
يُبۡعَثُونَ
٦٥
بگو: «در آسمان‌ها و زمین جز الله هیچ کس غیب نمی‌داند و (آن معبودان باطل) نمی‌دانند که کی برانگیخته می‌شوند.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The One Who knows the Unseen is Allah

Allah commands His Messenger to inform all of creation that no one among the dwellers of heaven and earth knows the Unseen, except Allah.

إِلاَّ اللَّهُ

(except Allah) This is an absolute exception, meaning that no one knows this besides Allah, He is alone in that

The One Who knows the Unseen is Allah

Allah commands His Messenger to inform all of creation that no one among the dwellers of heaven and earth knows t

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders