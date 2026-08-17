وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

An-Naml 27:78 ان ربك يقضي بينهم بحكمه وهو العزيز العليم ٧٨

صفحه ۳۸۴ · جزء ۲۰

إِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
يَقۡضِي
بَيۡنَهُم
بِحُكۡمِهِۦۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
٧٨
مسلماً پروردگار تو میان آن‌ها (در قیامت) به حکم خود داوری می‌کند، و او پیروزمند داناست.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Qur'an tells the Story of the Differences among the Children of Israel, and Allah judges between Them

Allah tells us about His Book and the guidance, proof and criterion between right and wrong that it contains. He tells us about the Children of Israel, who were the bearers of the Tawrah and Inji

The Qur'an tells the Story of the Differences among the Children of Israel, and Allah judges between Them

Allah tells us about His Book and the guidanc

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders