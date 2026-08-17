An-Naml 27:83 ويوم نحشر من كل امة فوجا ممن يكذب باياتنا فهم يوزعون ٨٣
صفحه ۳۸۴ · جزء ۲۰
وَيَوۡمَ
نَحۡشُرُ
مِن
كُلِّ
أُمَّةٖ
فَوۡجٗا
مِّمَّن
يُكَذِّبُ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
فَهُمۡ
يُوزَعُونَ
٨٣
و (به یاد آور) روزی را که ما از هر امتی گروهی را از آنان که آیات ما را تکذیب میکردند؛ محشور میکنیم، آنگاه آنها (به صف) نگاه داشته میشوند.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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