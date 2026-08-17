An-Naml 27:84 حتى اذا جاءوا قال اكذبتم باياتي ولم تحيطوا بها علما اماذا كنتم تعملون ٨٤
صفحه ۳۸۴ · جزء ۲۰
حَتَّىٰٓ
إِذَا
جَآءُو
قَالَ
أَكَذَّبۡتُم
بِـَٔايَٰتِي
وَلَمۡ
تُحِيطُواْ
بِهَا
عِلۡمًا
أَمَّاذَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٨٤
تا هنگامیکه (به سرزمین محشر) میآیند (الله) میفرماید: «آیا مرا تکذیب کردید در حالیکه به آن احاطۀ علمی نداشتید، یا چه (کاری) بود که میکردید؟!»
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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