وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

An-Naml 27:84 حتى اذا جاءوا قال اكذبتم باياتي ولم تحيطوا بها علما اماذا كنتم تعملون ٨٤

صفحه ۳۸۴ · جزء ۲۰

حَتَّىٰٓ
إِذَا
جَآءُو
قَالَ
أَكَذَّبۡتُم
بِـَٔايَٰتِي
وَلَمۡ
تُحِيطُواْ
بِهَا
عِلۡمًا
أَمَّاذَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٨٤
تا هنگامی‌که (به سرزمین محشر) می‌آیند (الله) می‌فرماید: «آیا مرا تکذیب کردید در حالی‌که به آن احاطۀ علمی نداشتید، یا چه (کاری) بود که می‌کردید؟!»
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Gathering the Wrongdoers on the Day of Resurrection

Allah tells us about the Day of Resurrection when the wrongdoers who disbelieved in the signs and Messengers of Allah will be gathered before Allah, so that He will ask them about what they did in this world, rebuking, scolding and belittling them.

و

Gathering the Wrongdoers on the Day of Resurrection

Allah tells us about the Day of Resurrection when the wrongdoers who disbelieved in the signs and M

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders