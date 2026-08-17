وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

An-Naml 27:85 ووقع القول عليهم بما ظلموا فهم لا ينطقون ٨٥

صفحه ۳۸۴ · جزء ۲۰

وَوَقَعَ
ٱلۡقَوۡلُ
عَلَيۡهِم
بِمَا
ظَلَمُواْ
فَهُمۡ
لَا
يَنطِقُونَ
٨٥
و بخاطر ستمی که کرده‌اند؛ فرمان (عذاب) بر آن‌ها واقع می‌شود، پس آن‌ها هیچ سخنی نمی‌گویند.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Gathering the Wrongdoers on the Day of Resurrection

Allah tells us about the Day of Resurrection when the wrongdoers who disbelieved in the signs and Messengers of Allah will be gathered before Allah, so that He will ask them about what they did in this world, rebuking, scolding and belittling them.

و

Gathering the Wrongdoers on the Day of Resurrection

Allah tells us about the Day of Resurrection when the wrongdoers who disbelieved in the signs and M

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders