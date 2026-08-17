An-Naml 27:86 الم يروا انا جعلنا الليل ليسكنوا فيه والنهار مبصرا ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يومنون ٨٦
صفحه ۳۸۴ · جزء ۲۰
أَلَمۡ
يَرَوۡاْ
أَنَّا
جَعَلۡنَا
ٱلَّيۡلَ
لِيَسۡكُنُواْ
فِيهِ
وَٱلنَّهَارَ
مُبۡصِرًاۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٨٦
آیا ندیدند که ما شب را برای آرامش آنها قرار دادیم، و روز را روشنی بخش (قرار دادیم) بیگمان در این (امور) نشانههای (روشنی) است برای گروهی که ایمان میآورند.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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