Tá-Há 20:76 جنات عدن تجري من تحتها الانهار خالدين فيها وذالك جزاء من تزكى ٧٦
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جَنَّٰتُ
عَدۡنٖ
تَجۡرِي
مِن
تَحۡتِهَا
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُ
خَٰلِدِينَ
فِيهَاۚ
وَذَٰلِكَ
جَزَآءُ
مَن
تَزَكَّىٰ
٧٦
Morarán eternamente en los Jardines del Edén, bajo los cuales corren ríos. Esa será la recompensa de quienes se purifiquen[1]. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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