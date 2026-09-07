Tá-Há 20:70 فالقي السحرة سجدا قالوا امنا برب هارون وموسى ٧٠
Página 316 · Juz 16
فَأُلۡقِيَ
ٱلسَّحَرَةُ
سُجَّدٗا
قَالُوٓاْ
ءَامَنَّا
بِرَبِّ
هَٰرُونَ
وَمُوسَىٰ
٧٠
Los hechiceros [al percibir que el milagro que acompañaba a Moisés no era magia] se postraron y exclamaron: “Creemos en el Señor de Aarón y Moisés”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Competition, Musa's Victory, and the Magician's Faith
Allah, the Exalted, informs about the magicians when they met Musa, that they said to Musa,
إِمَّآ أَن تُلْقِىَ
("Either you throw first...") meaning, "you go first."
وَإِمَّآ أَن نَّكُونَ أَوَّلَ مَنْ أَلْقَىقَالَ بَلْ أَلْقُواْ
("...or we be t…
The Competition, Musa's Victory, and the Magician's Faith
Allah, the Exalted, informs about the magicians when they met Musa, that they said to Musa,
إ…