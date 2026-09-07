Tá-Há 20:71 قال امنتم له قبل ان اذن لكم انه لكبيركم الذي علمكم السحر فلاقطعن ايديكم وارجلكم من خلاف ولاصلبنكم في جذوع النخل ولتعلمن اينا اشد عذابا وابقى ٧١
Página 316 · Juz 16
قَالَ
ءَامَنتُمۡ
لَهُۥ
قَبۡلَ
أَنۡ
ءَاذَنَ
لَكُمۡۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَكَبِيرُكُمُ
ٱلَّذِي
عَلَّمَكُمُ
ٱلسِّحۡرَۖ
فَلَأُقَطِّعَنَّ
أَيۡدِيَكُمۡ
وَأَرۡجُلَكُم
مِّنۡ
خِلَٰفٖ
وَلَأُصَلِّبَنَّكُمۡ
فِي
جُذُوعِ
ٱلنَّخۡلِ
وَلَتَعۡلَمُنَّ
أَيُّنَآ
أَشَدُّ
عَذَابٗا
وَأَبۡقَىٰ
٧١
Dijo [el Faraón enfurecido]: “¿Acaso van a creer en él sin que yo se los haya autorizado? Seguramente él es su maestro que les ha enseñado la magia. Ordenaré que se les ampute la mano y el pie opuestos, y luego los haré clavar sobre troncos de palmera. Así sabrán quién es el que puede infligir el castigo más severo y duradero”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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