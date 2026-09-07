Tá-Há 20:74 انه من يات ربه مجرما فان له جهنم لا يموت فيها ولا يحيى ٧٤
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إِنَّهُۥ
مَن
يَأۡتِ
رَبَّهُۥ
مُجۡرِمٗا
فَإِنَّ
لَهُۥ
جَهَنَّمَ
لَا
يَمُوتُ
فِيهَا
وَلَا
يَحۡيَىٰ
٧٤
Quien se presente ante su Señor siendo culpable[1] tendrá el Infierno como castigo, en el que no podrá morir [para librarse del tormento] ni vivir [sin padecerlo]. 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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