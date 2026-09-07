Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma

Tá-Há 20:74 انه من يات ربه مجرما فان له جهنم لا يموت فيها ولا يحيى ٧٤

Página 316 · Juz 16

إِنَّهُۥ
مَن
يَأۡتِ
رَبَّهُۥ
مُجۡرِمٗا
فَإِنَّ
لَهُۥ
جَهَنَّمَ
لَا
يَمُوتُ
فِيهَا
وَلَا
يَحۡيَىٰ
٧٤
Quien se presente ante su Señor siendo culpable[1] tendrá el Infierno como castigo, en el que no podrá morir [para librarse del tormento] ni vivir [sin padecerlo]. 1
Continuar leyendo

Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Magicians admonish Fir`awn

The clear intent of this is to be a completion of what the magicians admonished Fir`awn with. They warned him of the vengeance of Allah and His eternal and everlasting punishment. They also encouraged him to seek Allah's eternal and endless reward. They said,

إِنَّهُ مَن

The Magicians admonish Fir`awn

The clear intent of this is to be a completion of what the magicians admonished Fir`awn with. They warned him of the ven

Más Tafsires
Notes placeholders