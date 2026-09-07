Tá-Há 20:73 انا امنا بربنا ليغفر لنا خطايانا وما اكرهتنا عليه من السحر والله خير وابقى ٧٣
Página 316 · Juz 16
إِنَّآ
ءَامَنَّا
بِرَبِّنَا
لِيَغۡفِرَ
لَنَا
خَطَٰيَٰنَا
وَمَآ
أَكۡرَهۡتَنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
مِنَ
ٱلسِّحۡرِۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
خَيۡرٞ
وَأَبۡقَىٰٓ
٧٣
Creemos en nuestro Señor, para que nos perdone nuestros pecados y los hechizos que nos obligaste a hacer. La recompensa de Dios es mejor y más duradera”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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