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Tá-Há 20:65 قالوا يا موسى اما ان تلقي واما ان نكون اول من القى ٦٥

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قَالُواْ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
إِمَّآ
أَن
تُلۡقِيَ
وَإِمَّآ
أَن
نَّكُونَ
أَوَّلَ
مَنۡ
أَلۡقَىٰ
٦٥
Dijeron: “¡Oh, Moisés! ¿Arrojas tú o lo hacemos nosotros primero?”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Competition, Musa's Victory, and the Magician's Faith

Allah, the Exalted, informs about the magicians when they met Musa, that they said to Musa,

إِمَّآ أَن تُلْقِىَ

("Either you throw first...") meaning, "you go first."

وَإِمَّآ أَن نَّكُونَ أَوَّلَ مَنْ أَلْقَىقَالَ بَلْ أَلْقُواْ

("...or we be t

The Competition, Musa's Victory, and the Magician's Faith

Allah, the Exalted, informs about the magicians when they met Musa, that they said to Musa,

إ
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