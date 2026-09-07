Tá-Há 20:65 قالوا يا موسى اما ان تلقي واما ان نكون اول من القى ٦٥
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قَالُواْ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
إِمَّآ
أَن
تُلۡقِيَ
وَإِمَّآ
أَن
نَّكُونَ
أَوَّلَ
مَنۡ
أَلۡقَىٰ
٦٥
Dijeron: “¡Oh, Moisés! ¿Arrojas tú o lo hacemos nosotros primero?”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Competition, Musa's Victory, and the Magician's Faith
Allah, the Exalted, informs about the magicians when they met Musa, that they said to Musa,
إِمَّآ أَن تُلْقِىَ
("Either you throw first...") meaning, "you go first."
وَإِمَّآ أَن نَّكُونَ أَوَّلَ مَنْ أَلْقَىقَالَ بَلْ أَلْقُواْ
("...or we be t…
The Competition, Musa's Victory, and the Magician's Faith
Allah, the Exalted, informs about the magicians when they met Musa, that they said to Musa,
إ…