Tá-Há 20:64 فاجمعوا كيدكم ثم ايتوا صفا وقد افلح اليوم من استعلى ٦٤
Página 315 · Juz 16
فَأَجۡمِعُواْ
كَيۡدَكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
ٱئۡتُواْ
صَفّٗاۚ
وَقَدۡ
أَفۡلَحَ
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
مَنِ
ٱسۡتَعۡلَىٰ
٦٤
[Oh, hechiceros de Egipto,] Decidan su plan a seguir, y luego acudan como un solo cuerpo: pues, ¡quien sea superior hoy, ha de conseguir prosperidad!”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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