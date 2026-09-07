Tá-Há 20:60 فتولى فرعون فجمع كيده ثم اتى ٦٠
Página 315 · Juz 16
فَتَوَلَّىٰ
فِرۡعَوۡنُ
فَجَمَعَ
كَيۡدَهُۥ
ثُمَّ
أَتَىٰ
٦٠
Entonces el Faraón se retiró y se dedicó a reclutar hechiceros. Luego, el día de la cita, concurrió.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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