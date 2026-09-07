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Tá-Há 20:56 ولقد اريناه اياتنا كلها فكذب وابى ٥٦

Página 315 · Juz 16

وَلَقَدۡ
أَرَيۡنَٰهُ
ءَايَٰتِنَا
كُلَّهَا
فَكَذَّبَ
وَأَبَىٰ
٥٦
Le mostré [al Faraón] todos Mis milagros[1], pero los desmintió y se rehusó creer. 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Completion of Musa's Reply to Fir`awn

This is from the completion of Musa's speech concerning the description of His Lord when Fir`awn asked him about Him. He (Musa) said,

الَّذِى أَعْطَى كُلَّ شَىءٍ خَلْقَهُ ثُمَّ هَدَى

(He Who gave to each thing its form and nature, then guided it aright.) Then,

The Completion of Musa's Reply to Fir`awn

This is from the completion of Musa's speech concerning the description of His Lord when Fir`awn asked him ab

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