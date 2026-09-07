Tá-Há 20:56 ولقد اريناه اياتنا كلها فكذب وابى ٥٦
Página 315 · Juz 16
وَلَقَدۡ
أَرَيۡنَٰهُ
ءَايَٰتِنَا
كُلَّهَا
فَكَذَّبَ
وَأَبَىٰ
٥٦
Le mostré [al Faraón] todos Mis milagros[1], pero los desmintió y se rehusó creer. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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