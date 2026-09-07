Tá-Há 20:58 فلناتينك بسحر مثله فاجعل بيننا وبينك موعدا لا نخلفه نحن ولا انت مكانا سوى ٥٨
Página 315 · Juz 16
فَلَنَأۡتِيَنَّكَ
بِسِحۡرٖ
مِّثۡلِهِۦ
فَٱجۡعَلۡ
بَيۡنَنَا
وَبَيۡنَكَ
مَوۡعِدٗا
لَّا
نُخۡلِفُهُۥ
نَحۡنُ
وَلَآ
أَنتَ
مَكَانٗا
سُوٗى
٥٨
Nosotros te traeremos una hechicería igual que la tuya, solo fija un día para que tú y nosotros nos encontremos en un lugar y que nadie falte”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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