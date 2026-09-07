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Tá-Há 20:55 ۞ منها خلقناكم وفيها نعيدكم ومنها نخرجكم تارة اخرى ٥٥

Página 315 · Juz 16

۞ مِنۡهَا
خَلَقۡنَٰكُمۡ
وَفِيهَا
نُعِيدُكُمۡ
وَمِنۡهَا
نُخۡرِجُكُمۡ
تَارَةً
أُخۡرَىٰ
٥٥
De ella [la tierra] los he creado, a ella los haré retornar [cuando mueran], y de ella los haré surgir nuevamente [el Día de la Resurrección]”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Completion of Musa's Reply to Fir`awn

This is from the completion of Musa's speech concerning the description of His Lord when Fir`awn asked him about Him. He (Musa) said,

الَّذِى أَعْطَى كُلَّ شَىءٍ خَلْقَهُ ثُمَّ هَدَى

(He Who gave to each thing its form and nature, then guided it aright.) Then,

The Completion of Musa's Reply to Fir`awn

This is from the completion of Musa's speech concerning the description of His Lord when Fir`awn asked him ab

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