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Tá-Há 20:54 كلوا وارعوا انعامكم ان في ذالك لايات لاولي النهى ٥٤

Página 315 · Juz 16

كُلُواْ
وَٱرۡعَوۡاْ
أَنۡعَٰمَكُمۡۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّأُوْلِي
ٱلنُّهَىٰ
٥٤
Coman de ellas y apacienten sus ganados. En esto hay signos para los dotados de entendimiento.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Completion of Musa's Reply to Fir`awn

This is from the completion of Musa's speech concerning the description of His Lord when Fir`awn asked him about Him. He (Musa) said,

الَّذِى أَعْطَى كُلَّ شَىءٍ خَلْقَهُ ثُمَّ هَدَى

(He Who gave to each thing its form and nature, then guided it aright.) Then,

The Completion of Musa's Reply to Fir`awn

This is from the completion of Musa's speech concerning the description of His Lord when Fir`awn asked him ab

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