Tá-Há 20:52 قال علمها عند ربي في كتاب لا يضل ربي ولا ينسى ٥٢
Página 315 · Juz 16
قَالَ
عِلۡمُهَا
عِندَ
رَبِّي
فِي
كِتَٰبٖۖ
لَّا
يَضِلُّ
رَبِّي
وَلَا
يَنسَى
٥٢
Dijo [Moisés]: “Solo mi Señor lo sabe, y Él lo tiene registrado todo en un Libro. Mi Señor no se equivoca nunca ni se olvida de nada.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn
Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Supreme Maker and Creator, Who is the God of everything and his own Lord and Owner:
فَمَن رَّبُّكُمَا يمُوسَى
(Who then, O Musa, is the Lord of you two) mean…
The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn
Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Suprem…