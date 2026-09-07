Tá-Há 20:53 الذي جعل لكم الارض مهدا وسلك لكم فيها سبلا وانزل من السماء ماء فاخرجنا به ازواجا من نبات شتى ٥٣
Página 315 · Juz 16
ٱلَّذِي
جَعَلَ
لَكُمُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
مَهۡدٗا
وَسَلَكَ
لَكُمۡ
فِيهَا
سُبُلٗا
وَأَنزَلَ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَأَخۡرَجۡنَا
بِهِۦٓ
أَزۡوَٰجٗا
مِّن
نَّبَاتٖ
شَتَّىٰ
٥٣
Él nos dispuso la Tierra como un lecho [propicio para habitarlo] y nos trazó en ella caminos, e hizo descender agua del cielo para que con ella broten diferentes plantas.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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