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Tá-Há 20:53 الذي جعل لكم الارض مهدا وسلك لكم فيها سبلا وانزل من السماء ماء فاخرجنا به ازواجا من نبات شتى ٥٣

Página 315 · Juz 16

ٱلَّذِي
جَعَلَ
لَكُمُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
مَهۡدٗا
وَسَلَكَ
لَكُمۡ
فِيهَا
سُبُلٗا
وَأَنزَلَ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَأَخۡرَجۡنَا
بِهِۦٓ
أَزۡوَٰجٗا
مِّن
نَّبَاتٖ
شَتَّىٰ
٥٣
Él nos dispuso la Tierra como un lecho [propicio para habitarlo] y nos trazó en ella caminos, e hizo descender agua del cielo para que con ella broten diferentes plantas.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Completion of Musa's Reply to Fir`awn

This is from the completion of Musa's speech concerning the description of His Lord when Fir`awn asked him about Him. He (Musa) said,

الَّذِى أَعْطَى كُلَّ شَىءٍ خَلْقَهُ ثُمَّ هَدَى

(He Who gave to each thing its form and nature, then guided it aright.) Then,

The Completion of Musa's Reply to Fir`awn

This is from the completion of Musa's speech concerning the description of His Lord when Fir`awn asked him ab

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