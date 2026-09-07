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Tá-Há 20:50 قال ربنا الذي اعطى كل شيء خلقه ثم هدى ٥٠

Página 314 · Juz 16

قَالَ
رَبُّنَا
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَعۡطَىٰ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍ
خَلۡقَهُۥ
ثُمَّ
هَدَىٰ
٥٠
Dijo [Moisés]: “Nuestro Señor es Quien creó todo con una naturaleza particular, y luego lo encamina [para que cumpla su destino]”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn

Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Supreme Maker and Creator, Who is the God of everything and his own Lord and Owner:

فَمَن رَّبُّكُمَا يمُوسَى

(Who then, O Musa, is the Lord of you two) mean

The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn

Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Suprem

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