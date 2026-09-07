Tá-Há 20:50 قال ربنا الذي اعطى كل شيء خلقه ثم هدى ٥٠
Página 314 · Juz 16
قَالَ
رَبُّنَا
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَعۡطَىٰ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍ
خَلۡقَهُۥ
ثُمَّ
هَدَىٰ
٥٠
Dijo [Moisés]: “Nuestro Señor es Quien creó todo con una naturaleza particular, y luego lo encamina [para que cumpla su destino]”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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