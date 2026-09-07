Tá-Há 20:57 قال اجيتنا لتخرجنا من ارضنا بسحرك يا موسى ٥٧
Página 315 · Juz 16
قَالَ
أَجِئۡتَنَا
لِتُخۡرِجَنَا
مِنۡ
أَرۡضِنَا
بِسِحۡرِكَ
يَٰمُوسَىٰ
٥٧
Dijo [el Faraón]: “¡Oh, Moisés! ¿Acaso viniste a expulsarnos de nuestra tierra con tu hechicería?
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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